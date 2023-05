Japón aprobó la píldora abortiva; estos son los países que todavía no lo hacen

Misoprostol drug, the most common abortion pill, sits on a gynecological table at Casa Fusa, a health center that advises women on reproductive issues and performs legal abortions in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. On Jan 24, Argentina's abortion law goes will go into effect, making it the largest nation in Latin America to guarantee elective abortion. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

Foto: AP - Victor R. Caivano