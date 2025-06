China prohíbe a banco usar muñecos Labubu para atraer a clientes jóvenes

BEIJING (China), 02/06/2025.- People browse a character-themed bakery with Labubu products displayed during an organized press tour to Popland, a theme park opened by Chinese toy company Pop Mart, in Beijing, China, 02 June 2025. Labubu is a Nordic-inspired character and collectible plush toy designed by Hong Kong designer Kasing Lung. The dolls have recently gone viral after being worn by celebrities like Rihanna and Due Lipa. EFE/EPA/JESSICA LEE

