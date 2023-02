Lo que se sabe del terremoto en Siria y Turquía: víctimas, réplicas y rescate

Diyarbakir (Turkey), 06/02/2023.- Emergency personnel carry the body of a victim recovered at the site of a collapsed building following a powerful earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeast of Turkey, 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. 284 people were confirmed dead and more than 2,000 have been injured in Turkey, Turkish vice president said. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/DENIZ TEKIN

