¿Otro “embajador de la India”? Desmantelan estafa de falsa embajada cerca a Delhi

NEW DELHI (India), 26/05/2025.- Food items on display for sale at a shop in a wholesale market in New Delhi, India, 26 May 2025. According to CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam of the think tank of the Government of India, NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India), India overtakes Japan to become the world's 4th largest economy. Subrahmanyam cited International Monetary Fund (IMF) data, indicating that India is now a 4 trillion USD economy and is only behind the US, China, and Germany. (Alemania, Japón, Nueva Delhi) EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Foto: EFE - RAJAT GUPTA