Torre de Tokio: Obedientes salvados

Tokyo (Japan), 01/01/2024.- A Japan Airline (JAL) passenger plane bursts into flames on the tarmac at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, 02 January 2024, after its landing. The JAL airplane apparently collided with a Japan Coast Guard plane as it landed. All 379 people on the JAL plane, including 367 passengers and 12 crew members, have been safely evacuated, according to JAL. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/

Foto: EFE - JIJI PRESS