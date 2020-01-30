Greta Thunberg registra como marca comercial su movimiento Fridays For Future
La activista sueca Greta Thunberg registrará el nombre de su movimiento ‘Fridays For Future’ (viernes para el Futuro) como marca comercial pues según comunicó oficialmente, “algunas personas utilizan ese nombre sin ningún tipo de consentimiento”. Para la joven, registrar la marca permitirá proteger el movimiento y sus actividades, “desafortunadamente todavía hay gente que trata de suplantarme o justificar falsamente que me representan para poder comunicarse con políticos, medios de comunicación, artistas, etc. Por favor, tengan esto en cuenta”, publicó a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
Thunberg pidió disculpas a toda la gente que ha sido engañada y agregó que tomará las acciones necesarias para solucionar la situación. De igual forma, aclaró que el movimiento es global y aunque fue fundado por ella, “pertenece a todos aquellos que quieran formar parte de él, especialmente jóvenes. Por eso no puede ser utilizado con fines comerciales”, agregó.
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
Las huelgas contra el cambio climático, convocadas por Thunberg, se realizaron alrededor de todo el mundo el año pasado. Sin embargo, el movimiento de la joven de 16 años empezó desde agosto de 2018 con una protesta semanal a las afueras del Parlamento sueco en Estocolmo. Su movimiento ha sido galardonado por la Amnistía Internacional con el reconocimiento anual de Embajador de Conciencia.
Su trabajo en la lucha contra el cambio climático la ha convertido en una líder indiscutible que, poco a poco, se ha ganado un espacio en los principales escenarios internacionales. Thunberg ha hablado ante jefes de estado en las Naciones Unidas, se ha reunido con el papa, ha discutido con el presidente de Estados Unidos y tuvo un papel protagonista en la más reciente cumbre el clima COP25.
2020-01-30T09:06:46-05:00
2020-01-30T09:06:46-05:00
Medio Ambiente
Greta Thunberg registra como marca comercial su movimiento Fridays For Future
