Greta Thunberg registra como marca comercial su movimiento Fridays For Future

- Redacción Medio Ambiente

La activista sueca señaló que, aunque no está de acuerdo con generar se tipo de marcas se vio obligada a hacerlo, pues empezaron a aparecer representantes falsos que solo querían tener accesos a políticos y medios de comunicación.

La activista sueca Greta Thunberg registrará el nombre de su movimiento ‘Fridays For Future’ (viernes para el Futuro) como marca comercial pues según comunicó oficialmente, “algunas personas utilizan ese nombre sin ningún tipo de consentimiento”. Para la joven, registrar la marca permitirá proteger el movimiento y sus actividades, “desafortunadamente todavía hay gente que trata de suplantarme o justificar falsamente que me representan para poder comunicarse con políticos, medios de comunicación, artistas, etc. Por favor, tengan esto en cuenta”, publicó a través de su cuenta de Instagram.

Thunberg pidió disculpas a toda la gente que ha sido engañada y agregó que tomará las acciones necesarias para solucionar la situación. De igual forma, aclaró que el movimiento es global y aunque fue fundado por ella, “pertenece a todos aquellos que quieran formar parte de él, especialmente jóvenes. Por eso no puede ser utilizado con fines comerciales”, agregó.

Las huelgas contra el cambio climático, convocadas por Thunberg, se realizaron alrededor de todo el mundo el año pasado. Sin embargo, el movimiento de la joven de 16 años empezó desde agosto de 2018 con una protesta semanal a las afueras del Parlamento sueco en Estocolmo. Su movimiento ha sido galardonado por la Amnistía Internacional con el reconocimiento anual de Embajador de Conciencia.

Su trabajo en la lucha contra el cambio climático la ha convertido en una líder indiscutible que, poco a poco, se ha ganado un espacio en los principales escenarios internacionales. Thunberg ha hablado ante jefes de estado en las Naciones Unidas, se ha reunido con el papa, ha discutido con el presidente de Estados Unidos y tuvo un papel protagonista en la más reciente cumbre el clima COP25.

