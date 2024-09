Un mundo cruel: reflexiones sobre las próximas elecciones en Estados Unidos

Pittsburgh (United States), 02/09/2024.- US Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris delivers remarks during a campaign event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, 02 September 2024. Harris and Biden are appealing to labor unions, a crucial Democratic voter block, in this first campaign event together since Harris moved to the top of the ticket. (Elecciones) EFE/EPA/REBECCA DROKE

Foto: EFE - REBECCA DROKE