ELN, ¿qué viene?: análisis de Rodrigo Pardo

FILE - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel applauds as Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, left, and ELN commander Antonio Garcia, shake hands during a bilateral ceasefire agreement signing ceremony between Petro's government and the Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla, at El Laguito in Havana, Cuba, June 9, 2023. ELN leaders on Tuesday, June 4, ordered their units to cease offensive actions against Colombian military forces while they negotiate a ceasefire with the Petro government. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)

