Por la selva del Darién cruzaron unos 112 migrantes cada hora durante agosto

Haitian migrants cross the jungle of the Darien Gap, near Acandi, Choco department, Colombia, heading to Panama, on September 26, 2021, on their way trying to reach the US. From Acandi, they started on foot -- and armed with machetes, lanterns and tents -- the dangerous trek of at least five days to Panama through the Darien jungle, battling snakes, steep ravines, swollen rivers, tropical downpours and criminals often linked to drug trafficking. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - RAUL ARBOLEDA