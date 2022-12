Murió Pelé a sus 82 años. El fútbol está de luto

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 13, 1961 Brazilian striker Pel�, wearing his Santos jersey, smiles before playing a friendly soccer match with his club against the French club of "Racing", in Colombes, in the suburbs of Paris. - Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner who masterminded the 'beautiful game', died on December 29, 2022 at the age of 82, after battling kidney problems and colon cancer. (Photo by AFP)

Foto: AFP - Agencia AFP