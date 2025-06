Murió Andana Lewis, presentadora de MTV, a los 52 años

#AnandaLewis has died at 52, according to a post on her sister Lakshmi’s Facebook page.⁠ ⁠



After bravely battling stage IV breast cancer, the beloved MTV VJ and talk-show host passed away on Wednesday (June 11). ⁠



Rest in peace, Ananda. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/yJDa7GY1zF