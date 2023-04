¿Qué significa soñar con toros? ¡Aquí te contamos!

View of a bull during the Corralejas Festival in Guaranda, Sucre, in northeast Colombia on January 28, 2023. The bull charges in all directions, sowing chaos among hundreds of amateur bullfighters, to the cheers of feverish spectators. At the beginning of each year, the "corralejas", a bullfighting game where amateur matadors are allowed to descend into the arena, ignites the Colombian Caribbean. The corralejas are a legacy of Spanish colonization, just like the bullfights, but in them the bull does not die. Colombian senators are studying a bill to ban shows in which animals are likely to be subjected to any kind of suffering. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)

