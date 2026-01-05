‘Las guerreras K-pop’ y ‘Elio’ lideran las nominaciones de los Premios Annie de animación

Las guerreras K-pop, el fenómeno global de Netflix, y Elio, la historia de Pixar sobre un niño que va al espacio, encabezan las nominaciones de los Premios Annie de animación, con diez cada una.
Ambas películas coinciden en categorías como mejor película, en la que también compiten contra títulos como Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, The Bad Guys 2 y Zootopia 2, además de ‘Mejores efectos visuales’, ‘Mejor animación de personaje’, ‘Mejor diseño de personajes’, ‘Mejor música’, ‘Mejor diseño de producción’ o ‘Mejor doblaje’.
Las guerreras K-pop, dirigido por Maggie Kang y Chris Appelhans también competirá por el premio a ‘Mejor Dirección’ junto a Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, de Tatsuya Yoshihara; Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, de Maïlys Vallade, y Liane-Cho Han; Arco, de Ugo Bienvenu, Adam Sillard y Anaëlle Saba; y Scarlet, de Mamoru Hosoda.
En el ámbito televisivo, Win or Lose (Pixar), obtuvo seis nominaciones, incluyendo la de ‘Mejor serie limitada de televisión/medios’, en la que también compiten: Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight, Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies y Star Wars: Visions - Volume 3.
La 53ª edición de los Premios Annie, conocidos como los Óscar de la animación y que son concedidos por la Asociación Internacional de Películas Animadas, se celebrará el sábado 21 de febrero en Los Ángeles, California.
Lista completa de nominados de los Premios Annie 2026
Mejor Largometraje de Animación
- Elio — Pixar Animation Studios
- KPop Demon Hunters — Sony Pictures Animation para Netflix
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain — Maybe Movies, Ikki Films (Distribuida por GKIDS)
- The Bad Guys 2 — DreamWorks Animation
- Zootopia 2 — Walt Disney Animation Studios
Mejor Largometraje Independiente
- A Magnificent Life — Mediawan; What the Prod; Bidibul Productions
- Arco — Remembers; MountainA France; France 3 Cinéma
- I’m Frankelda — Cinema Fantasma; Warner Bros. Discovery; Woo Films; Cine Vendaval
- Lost in Starlight — Netflix / Climax Studio
- Scarlet — Studio CHIZU
Mejor Producción Especial
- A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice — Nickelodeon Animation Studio; Jam Filled Entertainment
- Adult Swim’s The Elephant — Titmouse; Williams Street
- Not Just a Goof — Venturia Animation Studios para CNEK Films LLC
- Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical — WildBrain Studios en asociación con Apple
- The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland — Lupus Films; Universal Pictures Content Group
Mejor Cortometraje
- Cardboard — Locksmith Animation
- Ovary-Acting — Klipp og Lim; Jante Films; Apparat Filmproduktion AB
- Pillowzzz — Animoshe
- Snow Bear — The Art of Aaron Blaise
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls — National Film Board of Canada
Mejor Corto Animado Patrocinado
- “Trek” | Honkai: Star Rail — FLiiiP Design
- Fortnite x The Simpsons: Apocalypse D’Oh! — Gracie Films con 20th Television Animation
- LouiMax Dreams of Being an Adult — Imagine Create Media Inc. con Maileg APS
- Olipop Yeti — Screen Novelties; Passion Pictures
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – The Animation — SEGA of America; GXS Productions
Mejor Producción de TV/Medios – Preescolar
- Eva the Owlet — Ep. “Welcome to Treetopington” — Brown Bag Films; Scholastic; Apple
- Kindergarten: The Musical! — Ep. “Gotta Go!” — Oddbot Entertainment; Disney Branded Television
- The Tiny Chef Show — Ep. “Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular” — Imagine; Nickelodeon
- Wow Lisa — Ep. “Rainy Day” — Punkrobot
- Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum — Ep. “I Am Jackie Robinson” — 9 Story Media Group; Brown Bag Films
Mejor Producción de TV/Medios – Infantil
- My Melody & Kuromi — Ep. “All for Our Best Friend” — Sanrio para Netflix
- Spice Frontier: Escape from Veltegar — Ep. 1 — Steamroller Animation
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — Ep. “Rise of the Night Ninja” — Nickelodeon; Point Grey
- The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball — Ep. “The Rewrite” — Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe
- Wylde Pak — Ep. “Sungandeul” — Nickelodeon; Jam Filled Entertainment
Mejor Producción de TV/Medios – Público Adulto
- Bob’s Burgers — Ep. “Grand Pre-Pre-Pre Opening” — 20th TV
- Common Side Effects — Ep. Piloto — Green Street Pictures; Bandera; Williams Street
- Haha, You Clowns — Ep. “Duncan Holds a Baby” — Williams Street
- Il Baracchino — Ep. “Claudia entra in un caffè” — Luckyred; Megadrago
- South Park — Ep. “Sermon on the ’Mount” — Comedy Central
Mejor Serie Limitada – TV/Medios
- Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight — Ep. III — Netflix; Banijay France; Légende Films
- Eyes of Wakanda — Ep. “Into the Lion’s Den” — Marvel Studios
- Marvel Zombies — Ep. 2 — Marvel Studios
- Star Wars: Visions – Vol. 3 — Ep. “BLACK” — David production
- Win or Lose — Ep. 8 “Home” — Pixar Animation Studios
Mejor Película Estudiantil
- A Sparrow’s Song — Tobias Eckerlin — Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg
- Acrobats — Eloïse Alluyn, Hugo Danet, Anna Despinoy, Antonin Guerci, Alexandre Marzin y Shali Reddy — Gobelins
- Jour de vent — Martin Chailloux, Ai Kim Crespin, Elise Golfouse, Chloé Lab, Hugo Taillez y Camille Truding — École des Nouvelles Images
- The Undying Pain of Existence — Oscar Jacobson; Prod.: Franz Rügamer y Nadiia Yunatska — Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg
- TRASH — Maxime Crançon, Alexis Le Ral; Prod.: Robin Delaporte, Romain Fleischer y Mattéo Durand — ESMA
Mejores Efectos Visuales – TV/Medios
- Marvel Zombies — Ep. 4 — Marvel Animation / Stellar Creative Lab
- Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age — Ep. “The Big Freeze” — BBC Studios / Framestore
- Spice Frontier — Ep. 1 — Steamroller Animation
- Star Wars: Visions – Vol. 3 — Ep. “The Bird of Paradise” — Polygon Pictures
- WONDLA — Ep. “Lost” — Skydance Animation / ICON Creative Studio
Mejores Efectos Visuales – Largometraje
- Elio — Pixar Animation Studios
- In Your Dreams — Netflix; Kuku Studios / Sony Pictures Imageworks
- KPop Demon Hunters — Sony Pictures Animation / Sony Pictures Imageworks
- The Bad Guys 2 — DreamWorks Animation
- Zootopia 2 — Walt Disney Animation Studios
Mejor Animación de Personajes – TV/Medios
- Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight — Ep. III — Floriane Caseiro
- Forevergreen — Producción especial — Brendan Gottlieb
- Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical — Producción especial — Chris Derochie
- The Simpsons — Episodios varios — Nik Ranieri
- Win or Lose — Episodios varios — Alli Sadegiani
Mejor Animación de Personajes – Largometraje
- Elio — Jonah Sidhom
- KPop Demon Hunters — Ryusuke Furuya
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain — Juliette Laurent
- The Bad Guys 2 — Ludovic Bouancheau
- Zootopia 2 — Tony Smeed
Mejor Animación de Personajes – Acción Real
- A Minecraft Movie — Warner Bros.; Legendary; Mojang / Weta FX
- Captain America: Brave New World — Marvel Studios / Weta FX
- How to Train Your Dragon — DreamWorks Animation / Framestore
- Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age — BBC Studios / Framestore
- Superman — DC Studios / Framestore
Mejor Animación de Personajes – Videojuego
- Bye Sweet Carole — Little Sewing Machine
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach — Kojima Productions
- Ghost of Yōtei — Sucker Punch Productions
- Keeper — Double Fine Productions
- South of Midnight — Compulsion Games
Mejor Diseño de Personajes – TV/Medios
- Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight — Ep. IV — Borja Montoro
- Bat-Fam — Ep. “A Knight at the Movies” — Benjamin Tong
- Love, Death + Robots — Ep. “400 Boys” — Robert Valley
- Wednesdays with Gramps — Cortometraje — Seth St. Pierre
- Win or Lose — Ep. “Home” — Lou Hamou-Lhadj
Mejor Diseño de Personajes – Largometraje
- Elio — Matt Nolte; Yingzong Xin; James Woods; Kaleb Rice; Bob Pauley
- Fixed — Craig Kellman
- KPop Demon Hunters — Scott Watanabe; Ami Thompson
- The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants — Adam Paloian; Thaddeus Couldron; Alvi Ramirez
- The Twits — Kei Acedera; Tristan Poulain; Jules Rigolle; Fernando Peque; Remi Salmon
Mejor Dirección – TV/Medios
- Common Side Effects — Ep. “Cliff’s Edge” — Vincent Tsui
- DAN DA DAN — Ep. “Clash! Space Kaiju vs. Giant Robot!” — Fuga Yamashiro; Abel Góngora
- Not a Box — Ep. “It’s a Boat” — Siri Melchior
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — Ep. “Rise of the Night Ninja” — JJ Conway; Kevin Molina-Ortiz
- The Quinta’s Ghost — Cortometraje — James A. Castillo
Mejor Dirección – Largometraje
- Arco — Ugo Bienvenu; Adam Sillard; Anaëlle Saba
- Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc — Tatsuya Yoshihara
- KPop Demon Hunters — Maggie Kang; Chris Appelhans
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain — Maïlys Vallade; Liane-Cho Han
- Scarlet — Mamoru Hosoda
Mejor Música – TV/Medios
- Common Side Effects — Ep. “Lakeshore Limited” — Nicolas Snyder
- Devil May Cry — Ep. “The First Circle” — Power Glove; Alex Seaver
- Éiru — Cortometraje — Leo Pearson; Ceara Conway
- Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical — Ben Folds; Jeff Morrow; Alan Zachary; Michael Weiner
- Win or Lose — Ep. “Mixed Signals” — Ramin Djawadi; Shane Eli; Johnny Pakfar
Mejor Música – Largometraje
- Arco — Arnaud Toulon
- Elio — Rob Simonsen
- KPop Demon Hunters — Equipo musical de la película
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain — Mari Fukuhara
- Zootopia 2 — Shakira; Ed Sheeran; Blake Slatkin; Michael Giacchino
Mejor Diseño de Producción – TV/Medios
- Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight — Ep. II — Aurélien Prédal
- Forevergreen — Producción especial — Jeremy Spears; Gregory Culp
- Love, Death + Robots — Ep. “How Zeke Got Religion” — Gigi Cavenago
- ParaNorman: The Thrifting — Producción especial — LAIKA
- Wednesdays with Gramps — Cortometraje — Frederic Stewart
Mejor Diseño de Producción – Largometraje
- Elio — Harley Jessup; Ernesto Nemesio; Maria Lee; Kristian Norelius; Kyle Jones
- KPop Demon Hunters — Helen Chen; Dave Bleich; Wendell Dalit; Scott Watanabe; Celine Kim
- The Bad Guys 2 — Luc Desmarchelier; Floriane Marchix
- The Twits — Estefania Pantoja; Alexandre Diboine; Clement Dartigues; Fernando Peque; Remi Salmon
- Zootopia 2 — Cory Loftis; Limei Z. Hshieh
Mejor Storyboard – TV/Medios
- Love, Death + Robots — Ep. “How Zeke Got Religion” — Edgar Martins
- ParaNorman: The Thrifting — Coleton Palmer; Katherine Jay Myong; Heewon Jeong
- Snow Bear — Aaron Blaise
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — Richard Chi; Matthew Kim; Sheldon Vella; Lyndsay Simpson
- Win or Lose — Ep. “Home” — Esteban Bravo
Mejor Storyboard – Largometraje
- Arco — Ugo Bienvenu
- Elio — Tony Rosenast
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain — Nicolas Pawlowski
- The Bad Guys 2 — Anthony Holden; Young Ki Yoon
- Zootopia 2 — Hikari Toriumi
Mejor Actuación de Voz – TV/Medios
- Dan Mintz — Bob’s Burgers (Tina Belcher)
- Erika Henningsen — Hazbin Hotel (Charlie Morningstar)
- Abbi Jacobson — Long Story Short (Shira Schwooper)
- Zach Hadel — Smiling Friends (Evil Wizard)
- Alkaio Thiele — The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Gumball Watterson)
Mejor Actuación de Voz – Largometraje
- Lil Rel Howery — Dog Man (Chief)
- Remy Edgerly — Elio (Glordon)
- Craig Robinson — In Your Dreams (Baloney Tony)
- Arden Cho — KPop Demon Hunters (Rumi)
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan — The Twits (Beesha)
Mejor Guion – TV/Medios
- #1 Happy Family USA — Ramy Youssef; Pam Brady
- Adult Swim’s The Elephant — Pendleton Ward; Ian Jones-Quartey; Rebecca Sugar; Patrick McHale
- Common Side Effects — Joe Bennett; Steve Hely
- Lulu Is a Rhinoceros — Allison Flom
- Win or Lose — Carrie Hobson; Michael Yates
Mejor Guion – Largometraje
- Elio — Julia Cho; Mark Hammer; Mike Jones
- KPop Demon Hunters — Danya Jimenez; Hannah McMechan; Maggie Kang; Chris Appelhans
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain — Liane-Cho Han; Aude Py; Maïlys Vallade; Eddine Noël
- Scarlet — Mamoru Hosoda
- Zootopia 2 — Jared Bush
Mejor Montaje – TV/Medios
- Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight — Ep. III — David Boyadjian
- Common Side Effects — Ep. “Raid” — Tony Christopherson; Joie Lim
- Haunted Hotel — Ep. “The Acolytes of Abaddon” — Benjamin Morse; Benjamin Martian; Marshall Wetta
- Invincible (T3) — Ep. “I Thought You’d Never Shut Up” — Luke Asa Guidici; Matt Michael; Lea Carosella; Liam Johnson
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch — Ep. “Up From the Grave” — Thomas Belair; Nicolas Bourgeois; Julien Perez