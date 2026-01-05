‘Las guerreras K-pop’ y ‘Elio’ lideran las nominaciones de los Premios Annie de animación

Las guerreras K-pop, el fenómeno global de Netflix, y Elio, la historia de Pixar sobre un niño que va al espacio, encabezan las nominaciones de los Premios Annie de animación, con diez cada una.

Ambas películas coinciden en categorías como mejor película, en la que también compiten contra títulos como Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, The Bad Guys 2 y Zootopia 2, además de ‘Mejores efectos visuales’, ‘Mejor animación de personaje’, ‘Mejor diseño de personajes’, ‘Mejor música’, ‘Mejor diseño de producción’ o ‘Mejor doblaje’.

Las guerreras K-pop, dirigido por Maggie Kang y Chris Appelhans también competirá por el premio a ‘Mejor Dirección’ junto a Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, de Tatsuya Yoshihara; Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, de Maïlys Vallade, y Liane-Cho Han; Arco, de Ugo Bienvenu, Adam Sillard y Anaëlle Saba; y Scarlet, de Mamoru Hosoda.

En el ámbito televisivo, Win or Lose (Pixar), obtuvo seis nominaciones, incluyendo la de ‘Mejor serie limitada de televisión/medios’, en la que también compiten: Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight, Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies y Star Wars: Visions - Volume 3.

La 53ª edición de los Premios Annie, conocidos como los Óscar de la animación y que son concedidos por la Asociación Internacional de Películas Animadas, se celebrará el sábado 21 de febrero en Los Ángeles, California.

Lista completa de nominados de los Premios Annie 2026

Mejor Largometraje de Animación

Elio — Pixar Animation Studios

KPop Demon Hunters — Sony Pictures Animation para Netflix

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain — Maybe Movies, Ikki Films (Distribuida por GKIDS)

The Bad Guys 2 — DreamWorks Animation

Zootopia 2 — Walt Disney Animation Studios

Mejor Largometraje Independiente

A Magnificent Life — Mediawan; What the Prod; Bidibul Productions

Arco — Remembers; MountainA France; France 3 Cinéma

I’m Frankelda — Cinema Fantasma; Warner Bros. Discovery; Woo Films; Cine Vendaval

Lost in Starlight — Netflix / Climax Studio

Scarlet — Studio CHIZU

Mejor Producción Especial

A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice — Nickelodeon Animation Studio; Jam Filled Entertainment

Adult Swim’s The Elephant — Titmouse; Williams Street

Not Just a Goof — Venturia Animation Studios para CNEK Films LLC

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical — WildBrain Studios en asociación con Apple

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland — Lupus Films; Universal Pictures Content Group

Mejor Cortometraje

Cardboard — Locksmith Animation

Ovary-Acting — Klipp og Lim; Jante Films; Apparat Filmproduktion AB

Pillowzzz — Animoshe

Snow Bear — The Art of Aaron Blaise

The Girl Who Cried Pearls — National Film Board of Canada

Mejor Corto Animado Patrocinado

“Trek” | Honkai: Star Rail — FLiiiP Design

Fortnite x The Simpsons: Apocalypse D’Oh! — Gracie Films con 20th Television Animation

LouiMax Dreams of Being an Adult — Imagine Create Media Inc. con Maileg APS

Olipop Yeti — Screen Novelties; Passion Pictures

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – The Animation — SEGA of America; GXS Productions

Mejor Producción de TV/Medios – Preescolar

Eva the Owlet — Ep. “Welcome to Treetopington” — Brown Bag Films; Scholastic; Apple

Kindergarten: The Musical! — Ep. “Gotta Go!” — Oddbot Entertainment; Disney Branded Television

The Tiny Chef Show — Ep. “Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular” — Imagine; Nickelodeon

Wow Lisa — Ep. “Rainy Day” — Punkrobot

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum — Ep. “I Am Jackie Robinson” — 9 Story Media Group; Brown Bag Films

Mejor Producción de TV/Medios – Infantil

My Melody & Kuromi — Ep. “All for Our Best Friend” — Sanrio para Netflix

Spice Frontier: Escape from Veltegar — Ep. 1 — Steamroller Animation

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — Ep. “Rise of the Night Ninja” — Nickelodeon; Point Grey

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball — Ep. “The Rewrite” — Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

Wylde Pak — Ep. “Sungandeul” — Nickelodeon; Jam Filled Entertainment

Mejor Producción de TV/Medios – Público Adulto

Bob’s Burgers — Ep. “Grand Pre-Pre-Pre Opening” — 20th TV

Common Side Effects — Ep. Piloto — Green Street Pictures; Bandera; Williams Street

Haha, You Clowns — Ep. “Duncan Holds a Baby” — Williams Street

Il Baracchino — Ep. “Claudia entra in un caffè” — Luckyred; Megadrago

South Park — Ep. “Sermon on the ’Mount” — Comedy Central

Mejor Serie Limitada – TV/Medios

Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight — Ep. III — Netflix; Banijay France; Légende Films

Eyes of Wakanda — Ep. “Into the Lion’s Den” — Marvel Studios

Marvel Zombies — Ep. 2 — Marvel Studios

Star Wars: Visions – Vol. 3 — Ep. “BLACK” — David production

Win or Lose — Ep. 8 “Home” — Pixar Animation Studios

Mejor Película Estudiantil

A Sparrow’s Song — Tobias Eckerlin — Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg

Acrobats — Eloïse Alluyn, Hugo Danet, Anna Despinoy, Antonin Guerci, Alexandre Marzin y Shali Reddy — Gobelins

Jour de vent — Martin Chailloux, Ai Kim Crespin, Elise Golfouse, Chloé Lab, Hugo Taillez y Camille Truding — École des Nouvelles Images

The Undying Pain of Existence — Oscar Jacobson; Prod.: Franz Rügamer y Nadiia Yunatska — Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg

TRASH — Maxime Crançon, Alexis Le Ral; Prod.: Robin Delaporte, Romain Fleischer y Mattéo Durand — ESMA

Mejores Efectos Visuales – TV/Medios

Marvel Zombies — Ep. 4 — Marvel Animation / Stellar Creative Lab

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age — Ep. “The Big Freeze” — BBC Studios / Framestore

Spice Frontier — Ep. 1 — Steamroller Animation

Star Wars: Visions – Vol. 3 — Ep. “The Bird of Paradise” — Polygon Pictures

WONDLA — Ep. “Lost” — Skydance Animation / ICON Creative Studio

Mejores Efectos Visuales – Largometraje

Elio — Pixar Animation Studios

In Your Dreams — Netflix; Kuku Studios / Sony Pictures Imageworks

KPop Demon Hunters — Sony Pictures Animation / Sony Pictures Imageworks

The Bad Guys 2 — DreamWorks Animation

Zootopia 2 — Walt Disney Animation Studios

Mejor Animación de Personajes – TV/Medios

Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight — Ep. III — Floriane Caseiro

Forevergreen — Producción especial — Brendan Gottlieb

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical — Producción especial — Chris Derochie

The Simpsons — Episodios varios — Nik Ranieri

Win or Lose — Episodios varios — Alli Sadegiani

Mejor Animación de Personajes – Largometraje

Elio — Jonah Sidhom

KPop Demon Hunters — Ryusuke Furuya

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain — Juliette Laurent

The Bad Guys 2 — Ludovic Bouancheau

Zootopia 2 — Tony Smeed

Mejor Animación de Personajes – Acción Real

A Minecraft Movie — Warner Bros.; Legendary; Mojang / Weta FX

Captain America: Brave New World — Marvel Studios / Weta FX

How to Train Your Dragon — DreamWorks Animation / Framestore

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age — BBC Studios / Framestore

Superman — DC Studios / Framestore

Mejor Animación de Personajes – Videojuego

Bye Sweet Carole — Little Sewing Machine

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach — Kojima Productions

Ghost of Yōtei — Sucker Punch Productions

Keeper — Double Fine Productions

South of Midnight — Compulsion Games

Mejor Diseño de Personajes – TV/Medios

Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight — Ep. IV — Borja Montoro

Bat-Fam — Ep. “A Knight at the Movies” — Benjamin Tong

Love, Death + Robots — Ep. “400 Boys” — Robert Valley

Wednesdays with Gramps — Cortometraje — Seth St. Pierre

Win or Lose — Ep. “Home” — Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Mejor Diseño de Personajes – Largometraje

Elio — Matt Nolte; Yingzong Xin; James Woods; Kaleb Rice; Bob Pauley

Fixed — Craig Kellman

KPop Demon Hunters — Scott Watanabe; Ami Thompson

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants — Adam Paloian; Thaddeus Couldron; Alvi Ramirez

The Twits — Kei Acedera; Tristan Poulain; Jules Rigolle; Fernando Peque; Remi Salmon

Mejor Dirección – TV/Medios

Common Side Effects — Ep. “Cliff’s Edge” — Vincent Tsui

DAN DA DAN — Ep. “Clash! Space Kaiju vs. Giant Robot!” — Fuga Yamashiro; Abel Góngora

Not a Box — Ep. “It’s a Boat” — Siri Melchior

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — Ep. “Rise of the Night Ninja” — JJ Conway; Kevin Molina-Ortiz

The Quinta’s Ghost — Cortometraje — James A. Castillo

Mejor Dirección – Largometraje

Arco — Ugo Bienvenu; Adam Sillard; Anaëlle Saba

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc — Tatsuya Yoshihara

KPop Demon Hunters — Maggie Kang; Chris Appelhans

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain — Maïlys Vallade; Liane-Cho Han

Scarlet — Mamoru Hosoda

Mejor Música – TV/Medios

Common Side Effects — Ep. “Lakeshore Limited” — Nicolas Snyder

Devil May Cry — Ep. “The First Circle” — Power Glove; Alex Seaver

Éiru — Cortometraje — Leo Pearson; Ceara Conway

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical — Ben Folds; Jeff Morrow; Alan Zachary; Michael Weiner

Win or Lose — Ep. “Mixed Signals” — Ramin Djawadi; Shane Eli; Johnny Pakfar

Mejor Música – Largometraje

Arco — Arnaud Toulon

Elio — Rob Simonsen

KPop Demon Hunters — Equipo musical de la película

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain — Mari Fukuhara

Zootopia 2 — Shakira; Ed Sheeran; Blake Slatkin; Michael Giacchino

Mejor Diseño de Producción – TV/Medios

Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight — Ep. II — Aurélien Prédal

Forevergreen — Producción especial — Jeremy Spears; Gregory Culp

Love, Death + Robots — Ep. “How Zeke Got Religion” — Gigi Cavenago

ParaNorman: The Thrifting — Producción especial — LAIKA

Wednesdays with Gramps — Cortometraje — Frederic Stewart

Mejor Diseño de Producción – Largometraje

Elio — Harley Jessup; Ernesto Nemesio; Maria Lee; Kristian Norelius; Kyle Jones

KPop Demon Hunters — Helen Chen; Dave Bleich; Wendell Dalit; Scott Watanabe; Celine Kim

The Bad Guys 2 — Luc Desmarchelier; Floriane Marchix

The Twits — Estefania Pantoja; Alexandre Diboine; Clement Dartigues; Fernando Peque; Remi Salmon

Zootopia 2 — Cory Loftis; Limei Z. Hshieh

Mejor Storyboard – TV/Medios

Love, Death + Robots — Ep. “How Zeke Got Religion” — Edgar Martins

ParaNorman: The Thrifting — Coleton Palmer; Katherine Jay Myong; Heewon Jeong

Snow Bear — Aaron Blaise

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — Richard Chi; Matthew Kim; Sheldon Vella; Lyndsay Simpson

Win or Lose — Ep. “Home” — Esteban Bravo

Mejor Storyboard – Largometraje

Arco — Ugo Bienvenu

Elio — Tony Rosenast

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain — Nicolas Pawlowski

The Bad Guys 2 — Anthony Holden; Young Ki Yoon

Zootopia 2 — Hikari Toriumi

Mejor Actuación de Voz – TV/Medios

Dan Mintz — Bob’s Burgers (Tina Belcher)

Erika Henningsen — Hazbin Hotel (Charlie Morningstar)

Abbi Jacobson — Long Story Short (Shira Schwooper)

Zach Hadel — Smiling Friends (Evil Wizard)

Alkaio Thiele — The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Gumball Watterson)

Mejor Actuación de Voz – Largometraje

Lil Rel Howery — Dog Man (Chief)

Remy Edgerly — Elio (Glordon)

Craig Robinson — In Your Dreams (Baloney Tony)

Arden Cho — KPop Demon Hunters (Rumi)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan — The Twits (Beesha)

Mejor Guion – TV/Medios

#1 Happy Family USA — Ramy Youssef; Pam Brady

Adult Swim’s The Elephant — Pendleton Ward; Ian Jones-Quartey; Rebecca Sugar; Patrick McHale

Common Side Effects — Joe Bennett; Steve Hely

Lulu Is a Rhinoceros — Allison Flom

Win or Lose — Carrie Hobson; Michael Yates

Mejor Guion – Largometraje

Elio — Julia Cho; Mark Hammer; Mike Jones

KPop Demon Hunters — Danya Jimenez; Hannah McMechan; Maggie Kang; Chris Appelhans

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain — Liane-Cho Han; Aude Py; Maïlys Vallade; Eddine Noël

Scarlet — Mamoru Hosoda

Zootopia 2 — Jared Bush

Mejor Montaje – TV/Medios