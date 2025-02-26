Nominados al Premio Oscar 2026: lista completa de actores y películas

Esta es la lista completa con todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2026: películas, actores y más.
Mejor actor de reparto
· Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
· Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
· Delroy Lindo - Sinners
· Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
· Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Mejor actriz de reparto
· Amy Madigan - Weapons
· Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
· Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
· Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
· Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Mejor Banda Sonora
· Bugonia
· Frankenstein
· Hamnet
· One Battle After Another
· Sinners
Mejor guion adaptado
· Bugonia
· Frankenstein
· Hamnet
· One Battle After Another
· Train Dreams
Mejor casting
· Hamnet
· Marty Supreme
· One Battle After Another
· The Secret Agent
· Sinners
Mejor película extranjera
· The Secret Agent - Brasil
· It Was Just an Accident - Francia
· Sentimental Value - Noruega
· The Voice of Hind Rajab - Túnez
· Sirāt - España
Mejor actor
- Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Mejor Director
· Hamnet - Chloé Zhao
· Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie
· One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
· Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier
· Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Mejor Película
· Bugonia
· F1
· Frankenstein
· Hamnet
· Marty Supreme
· One Battle After Another
· The Secret Agent
· Sentimental Value
Mejor película animada
· Las guerreras k-pop
· Arco
· Elio
· Zootrópolis 2
· Little Amélie
Mejor documental
- La solución al estilo de Alabama
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody contra Putin
- La vecina perfecta
Mejor montaje
- “F1”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
Mejor cortometraje animado
- “Butterfly”
- “Forevergreen”
- “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”
- “Retirement Plan”
- “The Three Sisters”
Mejor maquillaje y estilismo
- “Frankenstein”
- “Kokuho”
- “Sinners”
- “The Smashing Machine”
- “The Ugly Stepsister”
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “Sinners”
Mejor cortometraje documental
- All the Empty Rooms”
- “Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
- “Children No More: Were and Are Gone”
- “The Devil Is Busy”
- “Perfectly a Strangeness”
Los premios Oscar 2026 se entregarán el 15 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood.