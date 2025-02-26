Logo Revista Vea
Nominados al Premio Oscar 2026: lista completa de actores y películas

Este jueves 22 de enero se dieron a conocer los nominados de la edición 98 del Premio Oscar de la Academia. Danielle Brooks y Lewis Pullman fueron los encargados de revelar los aspirantes. ‘Sinners’ es la más nominada con 16 aspiraciones.

Por Redacción Vea
22 de enero de 2026
Nominados al Premios Oscar 2026: lista completa de actores y películas
Fotografía por: Sebastiao Moreira

Esta es la lista completa con todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2026: películas, actores y más.

Mejor actor de reparto

· Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

· Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

· Delroy Lindo - Sinners

· Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

· Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Mejor actriz de reparto

· Amy Madigan - Weapons

· Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

· Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

· Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

· Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Mejor Banda Sonora

· Bugonia

· Frankenstein

· Hamnet

· One Battle After Another

· Sinners

Mejor guion adaptado

· Bugonia

· Frankenstein

· Hamnet

· One Battle After Another

· Train Dreams

Mejor casting

· Hamnet

· Marty Supreme

· One Battle After Another

· The Secret Agent

· Sinners

Mejor película extranjera

· The Secret Agent - Brasil

· It Was Just an Accident - Francia

· Sentimental Value - Noruega

· The Voice of Hind Rajab - Túnez

· Sirāt - España

Mejor actor

  • Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
  • Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Mejor Director

· Hamnet - Chloé Zhao

· Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie

· One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

· Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier

· Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Mejor Película

· Bugonia

· F1

· Frankenstein

· Hamnet

· Marty Supreme

· One Battle After Another

· The Secret Agent

· Sentimental Value

Mejor película animada

·         Las guerreras k-pop

·         Arco

·         Elio

·         Zootrópolis 2

·         Little Amélie


Mejor documental

  • La solución al estilo de Alabama
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting Through Rocks
  • Mr. Nobody contra Putin
  • La vecina perfecta

Mejor montaje

  • “F1”
  • “Marty Supreme”
  • “One Battle After Another”
  • “Sentimental Value”
  • “Sinners”

Mejor cortometraje animado

  • “Butterfly”
  • “Forevergreen”
  • “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”
  • “Retirement Plan”
  • “The Three Sisters”

Mejor maquillaje y estilismo

  • “Frankenstein”
  • “Kokuho”
  • “Sinners”
  • “The Smashing Machine”
  • “The Ugly Stepsister”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
  • “Frankenstein”
  • “Hamnet”
  • “Marty Supreme”
  • “Sinners”

Mejor cortometraje documental

  • All the Empty Rooms”
  • “Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
  • “Children No More: Were and Are Gone”
  • “The Devil Is Busy”
  • “Perfectly a Strangeness”

Los premios Oscar 2026 se entregarán el 15 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood.

Aquí más noticias que son tendencia en el entretenimiento

