Nominados al Premio Oscar 2026: lista completa de actores y películas

Esta es la lista completa con todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2026: películas, actores y más.

Mejor actor de reparto

· Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

· Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

· Delroy Lindo - Sinners

· Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

· Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Mejor actriz de reparto

· Amy Madigan - Weapons

· Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

· Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

· Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

· Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Mejor Banda Sonora

· Bugonia

· Frankenstein

· Hamnet

· One Battle After Another

· Sinners

Mejor guion adaptado

· Bugonia

· Frankenstein

· Hamnet

· One Battle After Another

· Train Dreams

Mejor casting

· Hamnet

· Marty Supreme

· One Battle After Another

· The Secret Agent

· Sinners

Mejor película extranjera

· The Secret Agent - Brasil

· It Was Just an Accident - Francia

· Sentimental Value - Noruega

· The Voice of Hind Rajab - Túnez

· Sirāt - España

Mejor actor

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Mejor Director

· Hamnet - Chloé Zhao

· Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie

· One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

· Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier

· Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Mejor Película

· Bugonia

· F1

· Frankenstein

· Hamnet

· Marty Supreme

· One Battle After Another

· The Secret Agent

· Sentimental Value

Mejor película animada

· Las guerreras k-pop

· Arco

· Elio

· Zootrópolis 2

· Little Amélie





Mejor documental

La solución al estilo de Alabama

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody contra Putin

La vecina perfecta

Mejor montaje

“F1”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

Mejor cortometraje animado

“Butterfly”

“Forevergreen”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

“Retirement Plan”

“The Three Sisters”

Mejor maquillaje y estilismo

“Frankenstein”

“Kokuho”

“Sinners”

“The Smashing Machine”

“The Ugly Stepsister”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sinners”

Mejor cortometraje documental

All the Empty Rooms”

“Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

“Children No More: Were and Are Gone”

“The Devil Is Busy”

“Perfectly a Strangeness”

Los premios Oscar 2026 se entregarán el 15 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood.

