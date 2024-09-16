Premios Emmy 2024. Esta es la lista completa de ganadores

Después de que el pasado 8 de septiembre la serie épica Shogun ganara 14 estatuillas en los premios técnicos, única en lograr este número en apenas una temporada, por eso, llega como gran favorita en la velada central de los Emmy, en el teatro Peacock.
En los técnicos se alzó con los galardones a Mejor mezcla de sonido, Mejor edición de sonido, Mejor diseño de producción, Mejor diseño de título principal, Mejores efectos visuales especiales, Mejor maquillaje de época/fantasía, Mejor maquillaje protésico, Mejor acrobacias de especialistas, Mejor casting para un drama, Mejor peinado de época/fantasía, Mejor actor invitado de drama (Néstor Carbonell), Mejor edición de fotografía, Mejor fotografía y Mejores trajes de época al español Carlos Rosario.Sigue a la Revista Vea en WhatsApp
MEJOR SERIE
“The Crown”
“Fallout”
“The Gilded Age "
“The Morning Show”
“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
“Shōgun”
“Slow Horses”
“3 Body Problem”
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“Hacks”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Palm Royale”
“Reservation Dogs”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
“Fargo”
“Lessons in Chemistry”
“Baby Reindeer”
“Ripley”
“True Detective: Night Country”
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Idris Elba, “Hijack”
Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
Dominic West, “The Crown”
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”
Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE
Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” GANADOR
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”
Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”
Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”
Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown Netflix” GANADORA
Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”
Lesley Manville, “The Crown”
Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”
Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
Maya Rudolph, “Loot”
Jean Smart, “Hacks” GANADORA
Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) GANADORA
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Colegio Abbott)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Colegio Abbott)
Meryl Streep (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)
Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia
Matt Berry, " What We Do in the Shadows”
Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” GANADOR
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”
Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” GANADOR
Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Actor principal en una serie limitada o película para televisión
Matt Bomer, " Fellow Travelers”
Richard Gadd, " Baby Reindeer”
Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
Andrew Scott, “Ripley”
Actriz principal destacada en una serie limitada o película para televisión
Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
Juno Temple, “Fargo”
Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión
Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”
Robert Downey Jr. ,”The Sympathizer”
Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”
John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”
Lamorne Morris, “Fargo” GANADOR
Lewis Pullman, “Lessons In Chemistry”
Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión
Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
Lily Gladstone, “Under The Bridge”
Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” GANADORA
Aja Naomi King, “Lessons In Chemistry”
Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”
Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”
Mejor serie de reality/concurso
The Amazing Race”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Traitors” GANADOR
“The Voice”
Mejor programa de variedades o talk show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver GANADOR
Mejor dirección de una serie o película limitada
Steven Zaillian, Ripley GANADOR
Mejor guion de serie de comedia
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, “Bulletproof,” Hacks GANADORES
Mejor serie de entrevistas
The Daily Show GANADOR
Mejor guion en una serie dramática
“Negotiating With Tigers,” Will Smith, “Slow Horses” GANADOR