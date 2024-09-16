Premios Emmy 2024. Esta es la lista completa de ganadores

Después de que el pasado 8 de septiembre la serie épica Shogun ganara 14 estatuillas en los premios técnicos, única en lograr este número en apenas una temporada, por eso, llega como gran favorita en la velada central de los Emmy, en el teatro Peacock.

En los técnicos se alzó con los galardones a Mejor mezcla de sonido, Mejor edición de sonido, Mejor diseño de producción, Mejor diseño de título principal, Mejores efectos visuales especiales, Mejor maquillaje de época/fantasía, Mejor maquillaje protésico, Mejor acrobacias de especialistas, Mejor casting para un drama, Mejor peinado de época/fantasía, Mejor actor invitado de drama (Néstor Carbonell), Mejor edición de fotografía, Mejor fotografía y Mejores trajes de época al español Carlos Rosario.

MEJOR SERIE

“The Crown”

“Fallout”

“The Gilded Age "

“The Morning Show”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

“3 Body Problem”

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Palm Royale”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

“Fargo”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Baby Reindeer”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” GANADOR

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”

Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown Netflix” GANADORA

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” GANADORA

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) GANADORA

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Colegio Abbott)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Colegio Abbott)

Meryl Streep (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)



Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia

Matt Berry, " What We Do in the Shadows”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” GANADOR

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”



Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” GANADOR

Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”



Actor principal en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Matt Bomer, " Fellow Travelers”

Richard Gadd, " Baby Reindeer”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”



Actriz principal destacada en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”



Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”

Robert Downey Jr. ,”The Sympathizer”

Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”

John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo” GANADOR

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons In Chemistry”

Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”



Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Lily Gladstone, “Under The Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” GANADORA

Aja Naomi King, “Lessons In Chemistry”

Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”



Mejor serie de reality/concurso

The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors” GANADOR

“The Voice”



Mejor programa de variedades o talk show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver GANADOR

Mejor dirección de una serie o película limitada

Steven Zaillian, Ripley GANADOR

Mejor guion de serie de comedia

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, “Bulletproof,” Hacks GANADORES

Mejor serie de entrevistas

The Daily Show GANADOR

Mejor guion en una serie dramática

“Negotiating With Tigers,” Will Smith, “Slow Horses” GANADOR