Nuevos datos sobre los efectos del llamado “covid-largo” en las personas

Shanghai (China), 01/03/2023.- An employee stands at the window of a container turned into a Covid-19 fever clinic, in Shanghai, China, 01 March 2023. US Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Christopher Wray on 28 February said 'the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China.' EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Foto: EFE - ALEX PLAVEVSKI