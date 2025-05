¿Quién debe proteger a los jóvenes en internet: los padres o la industria tecnológica?

(FILES) A student uses his phone in Melbourne on November 27, 2024, as Australia looks to ban children under 16 from social media with claims social media platforms have been tarnished by cyberbullying, the spread of illegal content, and election-meddling claims. New Zealand's prime minister on May 6, 2025 proposed banning children under 16 from social media, stressing the need to protect them from the perils of big tech platforms. The proposed ban was modelled on that of Australia, which sits at the forefront of global efforts to regulate social media. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)

Foto: AFP - WILLIAM WEST