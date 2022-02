Se acerca el final del cuarto pico en Colombia: ¿qué viene después?

A health worker inoculates a woman with the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac against the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, at a vaccination centre in Bogota, on January 4, 2022, as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that Omicron's dizzying spread increased the risk of newer, more dangerous variants emerging. (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP)

Foto: LEONARDO MUNOZ