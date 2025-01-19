Palestinian girls who were injured in the Gaza Strip during the war between Israel and Hamas, receive rehabitation care at a hospital in Abu Dhabi on December 12, 2024. - More than 2,000 wounded or seriously ill Palestinians were flown with their closest relatives to the oil-rich UAE during the Israel-Hamas war. Plucked from shattered Gaza, much of it in ruins, they are lucky to escape a conflict that has left more than 45,000 people dead in the Palestinian territory. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - FADEL SENNA