El etiquetado de Twitter desata la furia e incomprensión de medios públicos occidentales

San Francisco (United States), 27/02/2023.- An exterior view of Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco, California, USA, 27 February 2023. Engineers, product managers and data scientists were among the employees who were layed off at Twitter over the weekend. According to media reports, about 200 jobs were lost. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Foto: EFE - JOHN G. MABANGLO