Así es como Apple recorre cada rincón para recopilar las imágenes de Mapas

Bangkok (Thailand), 20/09/2024.- A customer checks the new iPhone 16 model before buying at an Apple Store in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 September 2024. According to Apple Inc, the new iPhone 16 features Apple Intelligence - the new platform for artificial intelligence (AI) capability, larger display sizes, new creative capabilities as well as an innovative camera. The new iPhone 16 is widely available for purchase in Thailand from 20 September with a cheaper price tag than the previous iPhone 15 model, resulting from a stronger Thai baht against the US dollar, which analysts believed could drive iPhone sales growth in Thailand. Apple has an approximately 14 percent market share, with an increasing annual growth by 53 percent in Thailand's smartphone market, according to Canalys, the global technology market analyst firm. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Foto: EFE - RUNGROJ YONGRIT