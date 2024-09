UFL, el gran rival de EA Sports FC 25, llegará hasta diciembre de 2024

Some of our skin designs will make you forget everything else 😍

⠀

Share your coolest skin which you got during 𝗨𝗙𝗟 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 in the comments!

⠀#uflgame pic.twitter.com/zqQhp6P1e7