Samsung, la compañía que nunca se ha conformado con el segundo lugar

Chennai (India), 16/09/2024.- A general view of the Samung plant wheres workers of Samsung India Electronics went on strike in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, 16 September 2024. According to K Shanmugam, a senior police officer, the Kancheepuram district Tamil Nadu police detained over 100 Samsung workers striking at the Samsung home appliance plant situated near Chennai as they were planning to hold a march on without the necessary permission from the authorities, demanding better wages, and have been on strike for a week. EFE/EPA/RAGUL KRUSHAN

Foto: EFE - RAGUL KRUSHAN