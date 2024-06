¿Un tercer pulgar?, este es el proyecto que propone prestigiosa universidad inglesa

👍🏽 How easily could you get to grips with a Third Thumb?



The @plasticity_lab @mrccbu team tested a new device by @daniclode at the @RoyalSociety Summer Science Exhibition, and found that the public took to it fairly easily.



Explore more 👉🏽 https://t.co/SNHfbZi5bD pic.twitter.com/xyyUoJT3ED