La próxima Xbox se parecerá más a un PC que a una consola, según una filtración

[The home dashboard of the original Microsoft Xbox released in 2001. This software would run whenever the Xbox was powered on without a disk. The dashboard would allow users to manage storage devices, play and rip Music CD’s, and access their Xbox Live account info. If users left the screen idle for a long enough time period, the system would begin to play cryptic sounds in the background with eerie ambience] #xbox #throwback #nostalgia #y2kaesthetic #retrogaming #90skids #greenaesthetic #gaming