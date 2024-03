Santuario de las Lajas: precio de entrada, cómo llegar y horarios 2024

Lunes a sábados: 6:15 a.m. – 7:15 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.– 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Domingos: 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. – 10:30a.m. – 11:45 a.m. – 2:00 PM -3:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.