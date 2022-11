La Gran Barrera de Coral podría enfrentarse a otro gran blanqueamiento de corales

Sea surface temperatures this year (the top, black trajectory) on the far northern #GreatBarrierReef are hotter in Oct/Nov than any early summer on record. https://t.co/B6yXy77Ae5



If this keeps up, NOAA is predicting another mass coral bleaching event, as early as January. https://t.co/RrCPHBbvi3 pic.twitter.com/chCszbA9Ab