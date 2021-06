Con telescopio chileno descubren la primera tormenta gigantesca de agujeros negros

[#BreakingNews] ALMA Discovers earliest gigantic #blackhole storm! 🌀

📷Image 1: The distant galaxy J1243+0100 hosting a supermassive black hole in its center.

📷Image 2: Artist’s impression of a galactic wind driven by a supermassive black hole. Details⬇️https://t.co/pVlltr3Rmh pic.twitter.com/q8ahqEL6mQ