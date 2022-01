Can you feel the tension? Webb is feeling it...in a good way! We tensioned 3 of 5 sunshield layers yesterday. Today we start with Layer 4: https://t.co/qFHcqjUniL



Follow along LIVE for the final layer starting ~9:30 am ET (14:30 UTC): https://t.co/E0iKHwugcn #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/2HiZBqMcrI