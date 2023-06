El telescopio espacial Euclid, que estudiará la materia oscura, partirá el 1 de julio

🗓️ Save the Date!



🚀 We have a targeted launch day for @ESA_Euclid!🤩



📺 Join us on 1 July from 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST for the live launch broadcast on #ESAWebTV.



In the meantime, watch how #ESAEuclid will uncover the #DarkUniverse 👇 pic.twitter.com/8oX9cljBLe