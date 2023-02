Falla de Anatolia, un punto clave para entender los terremotos en Turquía

Diyarbakir (Turkey), 06/02/2023.- People try to help victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southeast Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/DENIZ TEKIN

DENIZ TEKIN