Operación Orión en comuna 13 de Medellín: 20 años de impunidad y falta de verdad

Colombian army soldiers interrogate detainees 17 October, 2002, who are suspected of aiding the rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in a neighborhood in the western part of Medellin, Colombia. Medellin has been rocked by violence since the government's decision two months ago to recapture a sector of the city disputed by right-wing paramilitaries and militias. AFP PHOTO/ Rodrigo ARANGUA (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA / AFP)

