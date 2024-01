Se inició nuevo ciclo de diálogos entre Gobierno y disidencia de Mordisco

FARC EP dissidence top commander, aka Ivan Mordisco (C), gives a military salute next to commander Calarca (R) during a meeting with local communities in San Vicente del Caguan, Caqueta department, Colombia, on April 16, 2023. An armed dissident group of Colombia's disbanded FARC guerrillas said Sunday it was "ready" to start peace talks with the government from May 16. "We are announcing to the world that our delegates to the dialogue table with the Colombian government... are ready for May 16," the EMC dissident grouping, which rejected a 2016 peace deal that disarmed the FARC, said through a spokesperson. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)

