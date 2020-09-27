Kate Middleton y sus mejores looks en pandemia
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton deslumbra con sus looks cada vez que hace una aparición pública, además lleva años agotando en cuestión de minutos todo lo que luce. Es considerada un referente de estilo en estos tiempos.
Su estilo fresco y descomplicado ha generado el interés desmedido en mujeres de todas las edades, quienes han intentado imitar sus looks con algo de suerte.
Debido a su status como royal debe limitarse por protocolo a llevar un aspecto determinada, no se permite que lleve ropa demasiado atrevida, en tendencia o demasiado anticuada.
Today we mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS, in a year when it was needed more than ever as the nation responds to COVID-19. Today, The Duke and Duchess visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to thank staff for their efforts in helping their community. Whether you are existing staff, former staff members who came out of retirement, volunteers or key workers - we thank you for the resilience, perseverance and hope you’ve shown our nation.
Este es uno de los estilos que nos recuerda los vestidos de la década de los 50. La duquesa ha optado en esta pandemia por lucir vestidos de estilo camisero con estampados geométricos en diferentes tonalidades como es el azul y el blanco. Un modelo largo midi de la marca Alessandra Rich.
#Moda La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton se ha mostrado preocupada e interesada por conocer cómo las familias con niños han sobrellevado estos meses durante la pandemia. Se ha reunido con ellos en el parque de Londres, en el Battersea Park. Kate lució una combinación bicolor con top blanco y pantalones en rosa empolvado de la marca Marks & Spencer. Además, deslumbró a la prensa luciendo un colgante con tres medallitas con las letras G, C y L, correspondientes a los nombres de sus tres hijos de la firma Spells of Love. ¡Bellísima! Fotos 📷: @gettyimages . . . . . #KateMiddleton #SpellsofLove #Marks&Spencer #DuquesadeCambridge #Londres #Look #Modabritánica #Pinta
Sin embargo, los vestidos no son lo único a lo que Kate Middleton ha optado en esta pandemia, también los pantalones se han convertido en su gran aliado. Para esta ocasión lució unos pantalones de color rosa pálido de la marca Marks & Spencer con una camiseta blanca escotada y ceñida a su cuerpo de Ralph Lauren que combinó con unas zapatillas blancas de Superga. Completó su look con un delicado collar con las iniciales de sus tres hijos: George, Charlotte y Louis.
To help support the most vulnerable families in the UK, The Duchess of Cambridge has brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK. The Duchess helped unpack donations at Baby Basics UK in Sheffield before talking to parents about how baby banks have provided them with invaluable support when they have needed it most. Take a look at our Story📱to see more from behind the scenes and meet some of the families supported by the extraordinary work of baby banks. Following private visits to Baby Basics West Norfolk where The Duchess heard more about the baby bank’s need for donations, she spearheaded a drive for donations of items for babies from brands and high street retailers. In total, nineteen brands have donated items to @Baby_Basics, @littlevillageHQ and @abernecessities_scio, who operate baby banks across the UK. #SupportingBabyBanks
La duquesa de Cambridge ha sorprendido este año empañado por la pandemia, con una mascarilla infantil de estilo 100% español de la firma Amaia Kids que combinó con un vestido blanco de corte midi, camisero de manga larga con botones y ajustado a la cintura.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.
Otro de los diseños que ha lucido la esposa del príncipe William en este 2020 ha sido un vestido midi de estilo camisero de algodón color denim y manga larga creado por la uruguaya Gabriela Hearst, que ha puesto a sus diseños moda ecológica y sostenible que realiza en apoyo a las mujeres rurales de su país.
🌻 This #ChildrensHospiceWeek The Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of @eachhospices since 2012, joined families to plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH’s purpose-built hospices. Using plants bought during her visit to Fakenham Garden Centre last week, The Duchess worked alongside an EACH volunteer gardener and a family to plant a garden that will provide enjoyment for children and families. Throughout the pandemic EACH has continued to deliver end of life and emergency crisis care as well as bereavement support. Marking the end of Children’s Hospice Week, The Duchess also met with staff from EACH’s care and facilities teams to thank them for the incredible work that they do. Organised by the UK charity Together for Short Lives, Children’s Hospice Week 2020 celebrates and raise vital funds for the UK’s 54 children’s hospices — visit @togetherforshortlives to find out more.
Este año, Kate Middleton visitó el hospicio infantil The Nook con un favorecedor vestidos de flores con mangas abullonadas. El diseño de la marca Faithfull the Brand desapareció en algunas horas en la web, luego de que la royal lo estrenara en su visita oficial a Norfolk.