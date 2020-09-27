View this post on Instagram

Today we mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS, in a year when it was needed more than ever as the nation responds to COVID-19. Today, The Duke and Duchess visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to thank staff for their efforts in helping their community. Whether you are existing staff, former staff members who came out of retirement, volunteers or key workers - we thank you for the resilience, perseverance and hope you’ve shown our nation.