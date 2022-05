Megan Fox: su edad y el vestido con el que sorprendió en los Premios Billboard

West Hollywood (United States), 13/05/2022.- US actress Megan Fox attends the premiere of the movie 'Good Mourning' at The London West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California, USA, 12 May 2022. The movie will be released in US theatres and on-demand 20 May 2022. (Cine, Estados Unidos, Londres) EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Foto: CAROLINE BREHMAN