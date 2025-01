Ejercicios para adelgazar brazos: ¿por cuánto tiempo y cómo se hacen?

Jumping jacks can be a great warm up and cardio exercise, but are you doing them correctly? ❌ Avoid the common mistake where you’re limiting your range of motion with your arms and you keep your knees & feet pointing inward. Your weight mostly on your heels. ✅ The correct form is to keep your knees & feet pointing outward, use the full range of motion with the arms and activate your core for maximum impact.. 💪🏻 Your weight mostly on your toes. #JumpingJacks #WorkoutTips #fitnessgoals