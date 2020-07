View this post on Instagram

Hi 👋🏼 We’re @camerondiaz and @katherinepower, the founders of Avaline, a clean wine brand. We know what goes into everything we put in and on our bodies, so why should wine be any different? We started Avaline out of a desire to bring transparency to the wine in your glass. When you don’t have to worry about what goes into your glass, you can let the wine work its magic— transforming moments into beautiful memories.