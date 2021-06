Qué es dislexia, la enfermedad que padece Bella Thorne y Steven Spielberg

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 10, 2018 US film director Steven Spielberg poses on the red carpet on arrival for the European Premiere of his film, The Post in London. It's one of the most beloved movies in musical cinema and now Steven Spielberg is giving "West Side Story" a makeover -- except this time, he is recruiting Latino talent to play the lead roles. The original film version of Leonard Bernstein's musical -- Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" reimagined in the world of warring New York gangs -- came out in 1961, winning 10 Oscars and captivating a generation on the cusp of huge societal change.For the remake, Spielberg is teaming up with playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner, who has previously collaborated with the three-time Oscar-winning billionaire director on "Lincoln" (2012) and "Munich" (2005). / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS