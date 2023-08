La millonaria cifra que vale la bicicleta de Egan Bernal para la Vuelta a España

The wait is over, the @iamspecialized Tarmac SL8 is here!🔥🤩



No better feeling than riding and racing the fastest bike in the world, based on 50 years of innovation! More aero, lighter and very easy to handle.



One Bike to Rule Them All! ⚡#specialized #tarmacsl8 #Ad pic.twitter.com/nbSMzF5N1i