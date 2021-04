PARIS-ROUBAIX AND PARIS-ROUBAIX FEMMES POSTPONED TO OCTOBER



The organisers of Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes have recognised the Préfecture des Hauts de France’s decision to request the postponement of the events that had been scheduled to take place on the 11th April. pic.twitter.com/WGqcw1MiwR