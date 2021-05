A quick update before #effzeh training 👇



📌 @Jhoncordoba4 is back.

📌 @Mark_Uth, @amodeste27 are in individual training.

📌 Marcel #Risse, Simon #Terodde won't train with knee problems.

📌 Iso #Jakobs, Jonas #Hector, Rafael #Czichos will finish a bit earlier - load control. pic.twitter.com/ooGeToI5MN