EE. UU. embargó el First Republic Bank y lo vendió a JPMorgan

New York (United States), 16/03/2023.- A sign outside of a First Republic Bank branch in New York, New York, USA, 16 March 2023. A number of banking institutions are in talks to collectively help rescue the bank which is facing a loss in investor confidence due to a large amount of uninsured deposits and questions about liquidity. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

