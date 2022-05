Glencore se declara culpable en caso de corrupción

Washington (Usa), 24/05/2022.- US Attorney General Merrick Garland (C) hosts a press conference with law enforcement partners, at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, USA, 24 May 2022. Garland announced a multi-national firm, Glencore, has agreed to plead guilty and pay penalties to resolve investigations into the violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and a commodity price manipulation conspiracy. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Foto: MICHAEL REYNOLDS