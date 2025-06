EE. UU. quiere mantener los aranceles mientras pelea en los tribunales

OAKLAND (United States), 04/06/2025.- Container ships at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, USA, 04 June 2025. According to the Port of Oakland, container volume dropped 14.7 percent in April 2025, primarily due to market uncertainty and the impact of tariffs. The slowdown in shipping activity is raising concerns about job stability and and the region’s economic health. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Foto: EFE - JOHN G. MABANGLO