Continúa la huelga de actores en Hollywood tras suspensión de las negociaciones

Los Angeles (United States), 06/10/2023.- SAG AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) members demonstrate on the picket line in front of the Netflix Headquarter in Los Angeles, 06 October 2023. SAG AFTRA and the AMPTP representing the studios have resumed negotiations in Los Angeles and are planned to continue next week. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Foto: EFE - ETIENNE LAURENT