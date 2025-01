El año nuevo chino, una historia milenaria

Bangkok (Thailand), 29/01/2025.- Dancers perform Lion Dance during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at a Chinese shrine in Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand, 29 January 2025. The Chinese Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival, falls on 29 January 2025, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Foto: EFE - RUNGROJ YONGRIT