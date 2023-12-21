Las mejores 100 series de la historia, según Varitey: ¿Cuál es la número uno?

La revista estadounidense Varitey, como es costumbre, publicó una recopilación de las mejores 100 series televisivas de todos los tiempos. En ella escogió una variedad de producciones que se han estrenado desde mediados del siglo pasado hasta estrenos de esta última década.
Quizá le pueda interesar: El Tarot de Mavé gratis: así le irá en la semana del 17 al 23 de diciembre
Dentro de la clasificación, se ubicó la serie estadounidense “I Love Lucy”, estrenada en 1951, en el primer lugar. Le siguió “Mad Men”, que vio su primer episodio en 2007, aunque retrata la época de mediados del siglo XX. La clásica serie de narcos italianos “Los Sopranos” obtuvo el tercer puesto, seguido por la emblemática caricatura “Los Simpsons”, que aún se mantiene en vigencia. El podio de cinco lo cerró la popular “Breaking Bad”, a la que incluso se le hicieron versiones en varios países.
100 mejores serie de la historia según Variety
- I Love Lucy - CBS 1951-57
- Mad Men - AMC 2007-15
- Los Sopranos - HBO 1999-2007
- Los Simpsons - Fox 1989 - actualmente
- Breaking Bad - AMC 2008-13
- Sex and the City - HBO 1998-2004
- The Wire - HBO 2002-08
- Seinfeld - NBC 1989-98
- The Mary Tyler Moore Show - CBS 1970-77
- Roots - ABC 1977
- Cheers - NBC 1982-93
- Sesame Street - PBS/HBO/Max 1969-actualmente
- Succession - HBO 2018-23
- The Twilight Zone - CBS 1959-64
- Saturday Night Live - NBC - 1975-actualmente
- All in the Family - CBS - 1971-79
- The Oprah Winfrey Show - Syndicated 1986-2011
- The Golden Girls - NBC 1985-92
- Playhouse 90 - CBS 1955-60
- 60 Minutes - CBS 1968-actualmente
- Juego de Tronos - HBO 2011-19
- 30 Rock - NBC 2006-13
- The Carol Burnett Show - CBS 1967-78
- MASH - FOX CBS 1972-83
- The West Wing - NBC 1999-2006
- Veep - HBO 2012-19
- Twin Peaks - ABC/Showtime 1990-91/2017
- The Civil War - PBS 1990
- Friends - NBC 1994-2004
- Hill Street Blues - NBC 1981-87
- Survivor - CBS 2000-present
- Lost - ABC 2004-10
- Jeopardy! - Syndicated 1964-present
- ER - NBC 1994-2009
- Late Night With David Letterman - NBC 1994-2009
- Curb Your Enthusiasm - HBO 2000-present
- Enlightened - HBO 2011-13
- The X-Files - Fox 1993-2002/2016-1
- The Office - NBC 2005-13
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer - The WB/UPN 1997-2003
- The Real World - MTV 1992-2017
- The Americans - FX 2013-18
- The Larry Sanders Show - HBO 1992-98
- Star Trek: The Next Generation - Syndicated 1987-94
- The Dick Van Dyke Show - CBS 1961-66
- The Leftovers - HBO 2014-17
- Friday Night Lights - NBC DirecTV 2006-11
- The Shield - FX 2002-08
- Watchmen - HBO 2019
- My So-Called Life - ABC 1994-95
- Arrested Development - Fox/Netflix 2003-06/2013, 2018-19
- The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson - NBC 1962-92
- Six Feet Under - HBO 2001-05
- Gilmore Girls - The WB/The CW/Netflix 2000-07/2016
- BoJack Horseman - Netflix 2014-20
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - NBC 1999-present
- Chappelle’s Show - Comedy Central 2003-06
- The Good Place - NBC 2016-20
- South Park -1997-present
- In Living Color - Fox 1990-94
- Orange Is the New Black - Netflix 2013-19
- The Comeback - HBO 2005/2014
- Angels in America - HBO 2003
- The Jeffersons - CBS 1975-85
- Freaks and Geeks - NBC 1999-2000
- The Bob Newhart Show - CBS 1972-78
- RuPaul’s Drag Race - Logo/VH1/MTV 2009-present
- Grey’s Anatomy - ABC 2005-present
- Roseanne - ABC 1988-1997/2018
- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story - FX 2016
- Living Single - Fox 1993-98
- The Wonder Years - ABC 1988-93
- NYPD Blue - ABC 1993-2005
- Deadwood - HBO 2004-06
- Taxi - ABC/NBC 1978-83
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - NBC 1990-96
- The Daily Show With Jon Stewart - Comedy Central 1999-2015
- Dallas - CBS/TNT 1978-91/2012-2014
- The Muppet Show - Syndicated 1976-81
- Scandal - ABC 2012-18
- Thirtysomething - ABC 1987-91
- Fleabag - Amazon Prime Video 2016/19
- Stranger Things - Netflix 2016-present
- Atlanta - FX 2016-22
- Columbo - NBC/ABC 1971-78/1989-2003
- Girls - HBO 2012-17
- Happy Days - ABC 1974-84
- General Hospital - ABC 1963-present
- Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood - PBS 1968-2001
- The Cosby Show -NBC 1984-92
- Daria - MTV1997-2002
- St. Elsewhere - NBC 1982-88
- Will & Grace - NBC 1998-2006/2017-20
- I May Destroy- You - HBO 2020ix 2011-present
- Black Mirror- Channel 4/Netflix 2011-present
- The Good Fight - Paramount+ 2017-22
- Top Chef - Bravo 2006-present
- Homeland - Showtime 2011-20
- Hannibal - NBC 2013-15
- Community - NBC 2009-15
Puede leer también: Greta Gerwig, directora de “Barbie”, contrae matrimonio con Noah Baumbach