Noticias

Opinión

Suscriptores

Estilo de vida

Marcas EE

EE Play

Newsletters

Servicios

Más

Contenido Patrocinado

Últimas Noticias

Política

Congreso a la mano

Judicial

Economía

Finanzas personales

Macroeconomía

Empresas

Moda e Industria

Emprendimiento y Liderazgo

Mundo

América

Europa

Más países

Bogotá

Entretenimiento

Música

Cine y TV

Gente

Horóscopo

Tarot de Mavé

Deportes

Fútbol Colombiano

Millonarios

Santa Fe

América de Cali

Atlético Nacional

Júnior

Otros equipos

Selección Colombia

Fútbol mundial

Ciclismo

Más deportes

Analistas

Colombia

Más regiones

Medellín

Cali

Barranquilla

Cartagena

Cundinamarca

El Magazín Cultural

La suma de las voces

Salud

Ambiente

Amazonas

BIBO

Fascículos BIBO

Premio BIBO

Encuentros por el Agua

Blog El Río

Investigación

Educación

Ciencia

Género y Diversidad

La Disidencia

Las Igualadas

Tecnología

Gadgets y Apps

Actualidad

Reportajes

Historias visuales

Colecciones

Podcast

Términos y condiciones Política de privacidad
Publicidad

Home

EntretenimientoCine y TV

Las mejores 100 series de la historia, según Varitey: ¿Cuál es la número uno?

El medio especializado publicó este listado que integra producciones clásicas y contemporáneas.

Redacción Entretenimiento
21 de diciembre de 2023 - 12:50 p. m.
La serie I Love Lucy (Yo Quiero a Lucy) fue escogida como la mejor serie de la historia por la revista.
La serie I Love Lucy (Yo Quiero a Lucy) fue escogida como la mejor serie de la historia por la revista.
Foto: Everett Collection / Everett Col - Courtesy Everett Collection

La revista estadounidense Varitey, como es costumbre, publicó una recopilación de las mejores 100 series televisivas de todos los tiempos. En ella escogió una variedad de producciones que se han estrenado desde mediados del siglo pasado hasta estrenos de esta última década.

Quizá le pueda interesar: El Tarot de Mavé gratis: así le irá en la semana del 17 al 23 de diciembre

Dentro de la clasificación, se ubicó la serie estadounidense “I Love Lucy”, estrenada en 1951, en el primer lugar. Le siguió “Mad Men”, que vio su primer episodio en 2007, aunque retrata la época de mediados del siglo XX. La clásica serie de narcos italianos “Los Sopranos” obtuvo el tercer puesto, seguido por la emblemática caricatura “Los Simpsons”, que aún se mantiene en vigencia. El podio de cinco lo cerró la popular “Breaking Bad”, a la que incluso se le hicieron versiones en varios países.

100 mejores serie de la historia según Variety

  1. I Love Lucy - CBS 1951-57
  2. Mad Men - AMC 2007-15
  3. Los Sopranos - HBO 1999-2007
  4. Los Simpsons - Fox 1989 - actualmente
  5. Breaking Bad - AMC 2008-13
  6. Sex and the City - HBO 1998-2004
  7. The Wire - HBO 2002-08
  8. Seinfeld - NBC 1989-98
  9. The Mary Tyler Moore Show - CBS 1970-77
  10. Roots - ABC 1977
  11. Cheers - NBC 1982-93
  12. Sesame Street - PBS/HBO/Max 1969-actualmente
  13. Succession - HBO 2018-23
  14. The Twilight Zone - CBS 1959-64
  15. Saturday Night Live - NBC - 1975-actualmente
  16. All in the Family - CBS - 1971-79
  17. The Oprah Winfrey Show - Syndicated 1986-2011
  18. The Golden Girls - NBC 1985-92
  19. Playhouse 90 - CBS 1955-60
  20. 60 Minutes - CBS 1968-actualmente
  21. Juego de Tronos - HBO 2011-19
  22. 30 Rock - NBC 2006-13
  23. The Carol Burnett Show - CBS 1967-78
  24. MASH - FOX CBS 1972-83
  25. The West Wing - NBC 1999-2006
  26. Veep - HBO 2012-19
  27. Twin Peaks - ABC/Showtime 1990-91/2017
  28. The Civil War - PBS 1990
  29. Friends - NBC 1994-2004
  30. Hill Street Blues - NBC 1981-87
  31. Survivor - CBS 2000-present
  32. Lost - ABC 2004-10
  33. Jeopardy! - Syndicated 1964-present
  34. ER - NBC 1994-2009
  35. Late Night With David Letterman - NBC 1994-2009
  36. Curb Your Enthusiasm - HBO 2000-present
  37. Enlightened - HBO 2011-13
  38. The X-Files - Fox 1993-2002/2016-1
  39. The Office - NBC 2005-13
  40. Buffy the Vampire Slayer - The WB/UPN 1997-2003
  41. The Real World - MTV 1992-2017
  42. The Americans - FX 2013-18
  43. The Larry Sanders Show - HBO 1992-98
  44. Star Trek: The Next Generation - Syndicated 1987-94
  45. The Dick Van Dyke Show - CBS 1961-66
  46. The Leftovers - HBO 2014-17
  47. Friday Night Lights - NBC DirecTV 2006-11
  48. The Shield - FX 2002-08
  49. Watchmen - HBO 2019
  50. My So-Called Life - ABC 1994-95
  51. Arrested Development - Fox/Netflix 2003-06/2013, 2018-19
  52. The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson - NBC 1962-92
  53. Six Feet Under - HBO 2001-05
  54. Gilmore Girls - The WB/The CW/Netflix 2000-07/2016
  55. BoJack Horseman - Netflix 2014-20
  56. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - NBC 1999-present
  57. Chappelle’s Show - Comedy Central 2003-06
  58. The Good Place - NBC 2016-20
  59. South Park -1997-present
  60. In Living Color - Fox 1990-94
  61. Orange Is the New Black - Netflix 2013-19
  62. The Comeback - HBO 2005/2014
  63. Angels in America - HBO 2003
  64. The Jeffersons - CBS 1975-85
  65. Freaks and Geeks - NBC 1999-2000
  66. The Bob Newhart Show - CBS 1972-78
  67. RuPaul’s Drag Race - Logo/VH1/MTV 2009-present
  68. Grey’s Anatomy - ABC 2005-present
  69. Roseanne - ABC 1988-1997/2018
  70. The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story - FX 2016
  71. Living Single - Fox 1993-98
  72. The Wonder Years - ABC 1988-93
  73. NYPD Blue - ABC 1993-2005
  74. Deadwood - HBO 2004-06
  75. Taxi - ABC/NBC 1978-83
  76. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - NBC 1990-96
  77. The Daily Show With Jon Stewart - Comedy Central 1999-2015
  78. Dallas - CBS/TNT 1978-91/2012-2014
  79. The Muppet Show - Syndicated 1976-81
  80. Scandal - ABC 2012-18
  81. Thirtysomething - ABC 1987-91
  82. Fleabag - Amazon Prime Video 2016/19
  83. Stranger Things - Netflix 2016-present
  84. Atlanta - FX 2016-22
  85. Columbo - NBC/ABC 1971-78/1989-2003
  86. Girls - HBO 2012-17
  87. Happy Days - ABC 1974-84
  88. General Hospital - ABC 1963-present
  89. Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood - PBS 1968-2001
  90. The Cosby Show -NBC 1984-92
  91. Daria - MTV1997-2002
  92. St. Elsewhere - NBC 1982-88
  93. Will & Grace - NBC 1998-2006/2017-20
  94. I May Destroy- You - HBO 2020ix 2011-present
  95. Black Mirror- Channel 4/Netflix 2011-present
  96. The Good Fight - Paramount+ 2017-22
  97. Top Chef - Bravo 2006-present
  98. Homeland - Showtime 2011-20
  99. Hannibal - NBC 2013-15
  100. Community - NBC 2009-15

Puede leer también: Greta Gerwig, directora de “Barbie”, contrae matrimonio con Noah Baumbach

Por Redacción Entretenimiento

Temas recomendados:

mejores series de la historia

Mejores series de la historia

Mejores series de la historia según Variety

I love lucy

breaking bad

Los simpson

Síguenos en Google Noticias

 

Sin comentarios aún. Suscribete e inicia la conversación
Este portal es propiedad de Comunican S.A. y utiliza cookies. Si continúas navegando, consideramos que aceptas su uso, de acuerdo con esta política.
Aceptar