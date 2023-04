Saint Laurent estrena productora de cine con una película en Cannes

Saint Laurent is launching a film production company, beginning with Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘STRANGE WAY OF LIFE’.



They are also developing new films from Paolo Sorrentino, David Cronenberg, Wong Kar Wai, Jim Jarmusch and Gaspar Noé.



