“Thor: Love and Thunder”, primeras impresiones de la nueva película

“Thor: Love and Thunder” llegará a las salas el 8 de julio, pero algunas personas ya han tenido la oportunidad de ver la película de Taika Waititi. En Twitter ya han salido a la luz las primeras reacciones que son, en su mayoría, bastante positivas.
“Es la película más divertida del Universo Cinematográfico Marvel. Los chistes son excelentes, al igual que el elenco. Christian Bale, obviamente, también es aterrador como Gorr. Pero la trama se quedó plana y sin apuestas. No tengo claro si es un problema de Thor o un problema del UCM por no tener un gran villano”, explicó Eric Italiano, de The Post-Credit Podcast.
#ThorLoveAndThunder is the funniest film in the MCU. The jokes are excellent as is the cast delivering them.— Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) June 24, 2022
Christian Bale, obviously, is also terrifying as #Gorr
BUT, the plot felt flat and stakeless. Not sure if that's a #Thor problem or an MCU-without-a-big-bad problem. pic.twitter.com/G6XP9EyL0Y
“¡Otra aventura clásica de Thor! Thor: Love And Thunder es todo lo que quería que fuera. Grandes, coloridas y extrañas batallas impulsadas por Guns N ‘Roses con una historia desesperadamente romántica sobre descubrir el amor en lugares inesperados. Christian Bale y Russell Crowe están especialmente geniales. ¡Y Korg!”, opinó Erik Davies, redactor de Fandango y Rotten Tomatoes.
Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2022
“Es predeciblemente hilarante, pero inesperadamente personal y sincera. Las actuaciones de Christian Bale y Natalie Portman realmente brillan, mientras que Waititi cuenta una historia emotiva. Creo que esta puede ser mi película favorita de Thor”, reveló Richard Nebens de The Direct.
#ThorLoveAndThunder is predictably hilarious yet unexpectedly personal and heartfelt. Christian Bale and Natalie Portman's performances truly shine while Waititi delivers an emotional story. I think this may be my favorite Thor movie. pic.twitter.com/i7BpmQHvQ1— Richard Nebens - The Direct (@RichardNebens) June 24, 2022
“Vi Thor: Love And Thunder. No puede igualar la genialidad visual o cómica de Ragnarok, pero Taika Waititi lo compensa con una película de Marvel emocionalmente madura. También es muy divertida (Natalie tiene chistes) y presenta una de las secuencias visuales más impresionantes en la historia del UCM”, adelantó Jake Kleinman, editor de Inverse.
I saw #ThorLoveAndThunder. It can't quite match the visual or comedy bombast of Ragnarok, but Taika Waititi makes up for it with an emotionally mature Marvel movie. It's also very funny (Natalie's got jokes) and features one of the most stunning visual sequences in MCU history.— Jake (@jacobkleinman) June 24, 2022
“Thor: Love And Thunder mejora cuando no trata de recuperar desesperadamente la magia de Ragnarok. La mayor parte del humor no encaja tan bien como la primera vez, pero Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman y Christian Bale lo hacen lo mejor posible”, reza un tuit de Andrew J. Salazar, redactor de Discussing Film y Geeks Of Color.
#ThorLoveAndThunder gets better when it's not trying to desperately recapture the magic of Ragnarok. Most of the humor doesn't land as well as it did the first time, but Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, & Christian Bale do the best with it.— Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) June 24, 2022
More coming soon to @DiscussingFilm pic.twitter.com/2jkZD8TJAi
“Thor: Love And Thunder es genial. La mejor película de la Fase 4 por detrás de Shang-Chi y No Way Home. Me reí. Lloré. Luego me reí y lloré un poco más, en ese orden. A Natalie Portman finalmente se le da lo que le corresponde. Jane Foster es más que digna de ser Poderosa Thor”, opinó Kirsten Acuna de Insider.
Wow!! #ThorLoveandThunder is great! The best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home. I laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried some more, in that order. Natalie Portman is FINALLY given her due. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oOop89P1uf— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 24, 2022