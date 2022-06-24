Publicidad
“Thor: Love and Thunder”, primeras impresiones de la nueva película

Dirigida por Taika Waititi, la más reciente entrega del ‘Dios del Trueno’ hace parte de la cuarta fase del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" se estrenará en Colombia en julio
Foto: Cortesía: Marvel Studios

“Thor: Love and Thunder” llegará a las salas el 8 de julio, pero algunas personas ya han tenido la oportunidad de ver la película de Taika Waititi. En Twitter ya han salido a la luz las primeras reacciones que son, en su mayoría, bastante positivas.

“Es la película más divertida del Universo Cinematográfico Marvel. Los chistes son excelentes, al igual que el elenco. Christian Bale, obviamente, también es aterrador como Gorr. Pero la trama se quedó plana y sin apuestas. No tengo claro si es un problema de Thor o un problema del UCM por no tener un gran villano”, explicó Eric Italiano, de The Post-Credit Podcast.

“¡Otra aventura clásica de Thor! Thor: Love And Thunder es todo lo que quería que fuera. Grandes, coloridas y extrañas batallas impulsadas por Guns N ‘Roses con una historia desesperadamente romántica sobre descubrir el amor en lugares inesperados. Christian Bale y Russell Crowe están especialmente geniales. ¡Y Korg!”, opinó Erik Davies, redactor de Fandango y Rotten Tomatoes.

“Es predeciblemente hilarante, pero inesperadamente personal y sincera. Las actuaciones de Christian Bale y Natalie Portman realmente brillan, mientras que Waititi cuenta una historia emotiva. Creo que esta puede ser mi película favorita de Thor”, reveló Richard Nebens de The Direct.

“Vi Thor: Love And Thunder. No puede igualar la genialidad visual o cómica de Ragnarok, pero Taika Waititi lo compensa con una película de Marvel emocionalmente madura. También es muy divertida (Natalie tiene chistes) y presenta una de las secuencias visuales más impresionantes en la historia del UCM”, adelantó Jake Kleinman, editor de Inverse.

“Thor: Love And Thunder mejora cuando no trata de recuperar desesperadamente la magia de Ragnarok. La mayor parte del humor no encaja tan bien como la primera vez, pero Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman y Christian Bale lo hacen lo mejor posible”, reza un tuit de Andrew J. Salazar, redactor de Discussing Film y Geeks Of Color.

“Thor: Love And Thunder es genial. La mejor película de la Fase 4 por detrás de Shang-Chi y No Way Home. Me reí. Lloré. Luego me reí y lloré un poco más, en ese orden. A Natalie Portman finalmente se le da lo que le corresponde. Jane Foster es más que digna de ser Poderosa Thor”, opinó Kirsten Acuna de Insider.

