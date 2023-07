Abren nuevo proceso contra Shakira en España por fraude fiscal

Cannes (France), 25/05/2022.- Shakira arrives for the screening of 'Elvis' during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 25 May 2022. The festival runs from 17 to 28 May. (Cine, Francia) EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Foto: EFE - GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO